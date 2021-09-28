Priest accused of molesting child gets bail

CAPE TOWN - The release of an accused molester has triggered outrage in Athlone, where the nine-year-old girl victim is being further traumatised, as the 69-year-old man roams the streets freely. The 69-year-old priest is alleged to have sexually assaulted the child since she was six years old.

The family of the girl said they do not want the man back in their community after he had been granted bail. The man is alleged to have gained the trust of the family, by acting as a Good Samaritan. The girl’s grandmother, who cannot be named to protect the minor’s identity, said they were shocked when they learnt of the abuse.

“He used to come to our home and has even fixed cupboards for me, or assisted with what we needed. “Meanwhile, he was doing all these deeds with my granddaughter, when she would visit his family home, just a street away,” said the grandmother. According to the grandmother, they were alerted to the assaults when the child confided in her elder brother.

“Her brother then told me and I was shocked to hear that he watched pornographic movies with her, and asked her to touch him,” said the grandmother. According to the grandmother, the girl had become aggressive during the time that she was allegedly molested but, since she broke her silence to the family, she has a calmer demeanour, said the granny. Police spokesperson Warrant Officer Joseph Swartbooi said the matter is being investigated by the Nyanga Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences (FCS) unit.

“The matter relates to a case of sexual assault and is being investigated. A 69-year-old male has been arrested and was brought before court. The investigation continues,” said Swartbooi. National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Eric Ntabazalila said the man will appear in the Wynberg Magistrate’s Court again, on October 27. Further enquiries, about bail conditions set, were not be answered by the time of publication.

“She was always a happy child. Some days she does become aggressive and we can see she is traumatised. “This is why we can’t understand why the man, who had done what he did to her, thinks it’s okay and for him to just walk around freely in the community. “My granddaughter said that when she stands in our yard sometimes, the priest would drive past and hoot at her, then give her a ‘vuil kyk’ (scathing glare). We do not want him in the community and cannot understand why he was granted bail for such a serious offence,” said the grandmother.