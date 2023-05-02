Cape Town - Former Beaufort West mayor Truman Prince says he will approach the Appeal Court after the Western Cape High Court dismissed his bid to overturn a court ruling that declared his appointment as acting municipal manager in the Central Karoo District Municipality null and void.

The court declared Prince’s appointment at the municipality null and void last month. Prince was appointed as the municipality’s acting manager in February, after the resignation of the previous municipal manager, Zwelithini Nyathi. The matter originally landed in court after Local Government MEC Anton Bredell indicated that Central Karoo mayor, Gayton McKenzie, “ignored” his recommendation to terminate Prince’s appointment.

Bredell said Prince did not have the relevant experience at senior management level suitable to hold the position of a acting municipal manager. Prince had lodged an application for leave to appeal against that judgment, maintaining that he had the experience for the position. The matter was heard on April 21 and High Court Judge Patrick Gamble ruled that the matter was moot since Prince’s appointment expired on April 30.

Judge Gamble added that leave to appeal could only be granted if the appeal had a reasonable prospect of success, or there was some other compelling reason the appeal should be heard. Prince said on Monday he would now approach the Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA). “I have 28 years of experience in local government. I have more than enough experience. But I understand I am fighting a political battle. I will now approach the SCA,” he said.

The Central Karoo District Municipality said the council had taken a decision to abide by the court order. “Truman, on his own, is challenging the court outcomes and the appeal process,” the municipality said. Bredell's spokesperson Wouter Kriel said they noted the judgment.