Uyinene Mrwetyana Photo: Facebook/Zuki Lamani

Cape Town – The private investigator hired by the missing Uyinene Mrwetyana's family has called on the public to assist in trying to track down the UCT student. Noel Pratten, who has been asked to be the spokesperson for the family, told the Cape Times on Wednesday that rumours of the 19-year-old's body being found at the Tygerberg Hospital mortuary were false. Her family have travelled from East London to assist in the search.

Pratten helped search for Meghan Cremer earlier this month. Cremer's body was found in Philippi five days after she went missing.

First-year UCT film and media studies student Mrwetyana was last seen at Clareinch Post Office in Claremont in Imam Haron Road (formerly Lansdowne Road) around lunchtime on Saturday. She attended Kingswood College in Makhanda and excelled academically, Pratten said.

"The last confirmed place she was seen at was Clareinch Post Office, collecting a parcel in Claremont around lunchtime on Saturday.

"We are following up various other clues and people have reported that they have seen her in various places, but these sightings are as yet unconfirmed.

"As is the story of her body being found at Tygerberg Hospital mortuary. So right now all we have is a lot of conjecture as far as that is concerned, but the case is moving.

"We are still looking for her and appealing for witnesses to come forward – anyone that has seen her or had contact with her. Anyone with information can contact me on 084 762 5913.

"The family have come to Cape Town from East London and are staying at a hotel."

Mrwetyana lives in the student residence at Roscommon House in Claremont and Pratten is being supported in the search by UCT students and friends, who have handed out flyers, among others.

UCT spokesperson Elijah Moholola said: “UCT’s campus protection services (CPS) is working with the SAPS and other relevant authorities to ensure that the missing student is found. CPS has also put in place its own measures to trace Ms Mrwetyana.”