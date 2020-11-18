Private security will be present at Brackenfell High School as EFF vows to protest

Cape Town - Brackenfell High School will remain open and private security will be present for the planned EFF protest at the institution on Friday. Education MEC Debbie Schäfer said with the party granted permission by the City of Cape Town for 100 members to protest again outside the school from midday on Friday, arrangements were made to ensure the matrics writing Physical Sciences Paper 1 that morning could do so without disruption. “All Grade 8 to 11 exams will be rescheduled, but the school will remain open and classes for learners will continue,” she said. Schäfer called for calm as the EFF on Tuesday mobilised members to protest against racism outside the school on Friday. This comes after racially-charged violence broke out when EFF members protesting against an alleged whites-only private matric dance event were attacked last week. The school SGB’s bid to interdict the EFF from protesting outside or near the institution was on Monday postponed to December 2.

“This is clearly an attempt to intimidate the school, and is infringing on the rights of the learners who are writing exams, especially our matrics.

“Our learners have been subjected to unprecedented events this year and anxiety and stress levels are high,” Schäfer said.

“We are in contact with the school, SAPS and the city’s law enforcement services to ensure order is maintained and our learners and staff are safe.

“There is also private security to ensure that no harm comes to the school or its learners.

EFF provincial spokesperson Wandile Kasibe said the party would not take instruction from Schäfer who he said was silent on the violence committed against EFF members protesting last week.

“From the beginning she took a position in condemning the EFF, when it was the EFF that was attacked by racists,” Kasibe said.

“She must condemn her own people and not lecture us on how we should respond to racism. Brackenfell is not a white enclave. There’s no space that is a ‘no-go zone’ in this country.”

Cape Times