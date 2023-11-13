Pro-Palestine supporters’ case not on the court roll

In their numbers, pro-Palestine supporters waited outside the Sea Point police station until 11pm for the release of three men, who were arrested following clashes at the Sea Point promenade in response to a pro-Israeli event. A heavy police presence on Sunday saw the use of the water cannon and stun grenades when pro-Palestinian protesters clashed with supporters of a pro-Israeli event, citing non-compliance with dispersal orders by SAPS officers.

Western Cape police said four people were arrested and charged with public violence on Sunday after the incident. They made their first court appearance in the Cape Town Magistrate’s Court on Monday. The clashes stemmed from an attempt to hold a “Prayer and Proclamation for Israel and South Africa” event. It came to a halt as a large pro-Palestine group also gathered at the Sea Point promenade. One of the community members, Nadeem Hendricks, said they waited outside the police station until the men were released, which was around 11pm.

Speaking on behalf of the Legal Monitoring Task Team of the Western Cape, Sehaam Samaai said the three accused were released on R1 000 bail on Sunday. “They appeared at the Cape Town Magistrate’s Court at 9am today (Monday) but the matter was not on the roll. At this point in time, there isn’t enough evidence,” Samaai said. The men all aged under 25, she said, were represented by Junaid Jumat.

There has been no confirmation about charges related to the the fourth suspect. Samaai said the task team were a group of lawyers who had formed a rapid response team to provide assistance when urgently required in protest situations. It was started in 2016, following protests related to Fees Must Fall, gender-based violence and Covid-19, among others. This is a developing story.