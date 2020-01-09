“It is alleged the 38-year-old constable, Thando Sigcu, was apprehending a robbery suspect in Heerengracht Street around 9pm last night (Tuesday) when two City of Cape Town law enforcement officers stopped on the scene. Shots were discharged and the constable was fatally wounded.
“Western Cape provincial commissioner Lieutenant-General Yolisa Matakata has expressed condolences to the family and colleagues of slain Constable Sigcu, whose death is the subject of a police investigation,” she said.
The suspect, who sustained a gunshot wound, was admitted to hospital.
Sigcu was attached to Cape Town Central police station.