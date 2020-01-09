Probe into City law enforcement official involved in death of cop arresting suspect









A police officer was shot dead while apprehending a suspected robber in Adderley Street in the CBD on Tuesday. Picture: Leon Knipe / African News Agency (ANA) Cape Town – The Hawks have taken over the investigation into the alleged killing of a police officer who was shot while arresting a suspected robber in Adderley Street in the CBD, said police spokesperson Brigadier Novela Potelwa. “It is alleged the 38-year-old constable, Thando Sigcu, was apprehending a robbery suspect in Heerengracht Street around 9pm last night (Tuesday) when two City of Cape Town law enforcement officers stopped on the scene. Shots were discharged and the constable was fatally wounded. “Western Cape provincial commissioner Lieutenant-General Yolisa Matakata has expressed condolences to the family and colleagues of slain Constable Sigcu, whose death is the subject of a police investigation,” she said. The suspect, who sustained a gunshot wound, was admitted to hospital. Sigcu was attached to Cape Town Central police station.

“He had been in the police for five years and has been described as a responsible and disciplined member,” said Potelwa.

Matakata, who visited the scene on Tuesday, has undertaken that the police’s Employee Health and Wellness professionals will provide the necessary support to the family and colleagues of Sigcu.

The City confirmed that a law enforcement officer was involved in the shooting

The City’s executive director for Safety and Security, Richard Bosman said: “The matter has been taken over by the South African Police Service for investigation and they would be best placed to provide comment around the circumstances.”

Bosman said they were co-operating with SAPS and the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid).

Ipid spokesperson Sontaga Seisa, however, said the directorate would not be investigating the case.

“The shooting incident is not within Ipid’s mandate as the official who discharged the firearm is not an SAPS or metro police department member,” said Seisa.

Cape Times