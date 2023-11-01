Probe into DA councillor’s medical qualifications

Amid allegations that DA proportional representative councillor, Abdulkader Elyas, had misrepresented his medical qualifications, the party said it conducted an internal investigation. Opposition parties have called for a thorough qualifications audit to be done and for Elyas’s immediate resignation since the veracity of his medical qualification, came under the spotlight.

Elyas, on his social media accounts, purports to hold a Bachelor of Medicine and Surgery degree obtained at the University of Cape Town between 2013 and 2018. DA spokesperson Richard Newton said: “The DA has launched an internal investigation into the allegations made against councillor Elyas. This investigation will follow all the party’s processes and procedures. The DA will not speculate on these allegations and will be guided by the outcomes of the investigation.” Pressed about the allegations, Elyas said: “It is common cause that I was a medical student, not a medical doctor.

The relevant information is with the DA. We are at the height of internal congress contestation in the province.” ActionSA provincial chairperson, Michelle Wasserman, called on the Western Cape Government and the City of Cape Town to conduct thorough qualification audits on Elyas following allegations of other party members also having misrepresented their qualifications.

“This latest revelation, marked by its brazen deception, underscores a recurring pattern across the Western Cape. Public office bearers such as Former MEC, Bonginkosi Madikizela, Former CoCT MMC, Xanthea Limberg, and the DA’s Knysna Mayoral Candidate, Cllr Levael Davis, have all faced accusations of misrepresenting their qualifications. “Consequently, these individuals receive substantial remuneration at the taxpayers' expense, all the while constructing their careers and public profiles on the fraudulent basis of holding academic qualifications.

“This conduct not only contravenes the ethical standards expected of public representatives but also constitutes a grave disservice to the hardworking taxpayers of South Africa...Left unaddressed, this recurrent phenomenon threatens to further erode trust and the credibility in public institutions, while also raising concerns about the potential misuse of taxpayer funds,” said Wasserman. City of Cape Town Speaker, Felicity Purchase said the verification of councillors qualifications “does not fall within the statutory functions and delegated authority, or duties of the City, or the Office of the Speaker; but with the respective party to which the councillor belongs”. “Should there be any such discrepancy, as is alleged, the respective party will investigate the matter and take action based on the outcome thereof. Please further note that councillors are not employees of - or employed by - the City (or by any municipality within the Local Government sphere); they are elected public representatives,” said Purchase.

Premier Alan Winde’s spokesperson, Regan Thaw, said: “Premier is not commenting on this matter.” The EFF also called for the immediate resignation of Elyas “It is reported that Elyas had posted his bogus medical qualifications that he claims to have obtained from the University of Cape Town (UCT) on LinkedIn and then later deleted after he was exposed for having lied about those qualifications. “In the photo that is making rounds on social media, Elyas is seen with John Steenhuisen, the leader of the DA whose deficiency when it comes post matric qualifications still hovers over his head. This recent qualification scandal raises more questions about the lacunae in the vetting processes of those who become public representatives of the DA,” the EFF said in a statement.

ANC MPL, Khalid Sayed, said: “ANC is of the view that having no formal academic qualification should not be a barrier against holding public office, regardless of party politics and political ideologies as learning can occur in various spaces. “This of course is a more decolonial view to formal qualifications as it acknowledges various forms of intelligence, creativity, and skills that are not necessarily measured by traditional grading systems... “However, this being said, it does not mean that the ANC supports public representatives lying about their formal qualifications as this is a great insult to the public at large. In fact, the ANC condemns the alleged unethical conduct in its strongest terms,” said Sayed.