Probe into irregularities, enrichment of staff at Old Apostolic Church of Africa

Cape Town - The Old Apostolic Church of Africa (OAC) has been hauled before the Commission for the Promotion and Protection of the Rights of Cultural, Religious and Linguistic Communities (CRL Rights Commission) following allegations that the church’s white minority are using the organisation as a vehicle to enrich themselves at the expense of their majority, black members. In an extensive complaint submitted to the commision last month, attorney and former priest Mark Hess detailed alleged irregularities in the governance of the church, along with systemic discrimination. The complaint follows several years of investigation, and reveals a number of church properties in areas including Constantia, Bergvliet and Stellenbosch, sold for far below the market value to management staff who later sold it at a profit. It also details an alleged lack of action taken against an employee who had embezzled more than R500 000 from the church over a few months. While CRL spokesperson Mpiyakhe Mkholo confirmed the probe, priest Edrick Ipland for the OAC, said: “We will not comment at this time.”

Hess said the OAC was arguably the richest church in Africa, with vast amounts of real estate throughout South Africa, neighbouring countries and farther afield, with a membership totalling several million.

“Assisted by the apartheid laws, the control of the church would remain among the white church council members and their family, even beyond the birth of our democracy. Although the black apostles are in the majority, they are only token appointments,” he said.

Hess said he initially became suspicious of church officers working at head office in Sonstraal Heights, Durbanville.

“It was rather obvious that they were able to maintain lavish lifestyles which I considered to not be commensurate with church officials of any other denominations,” Hess said, adding that members were excluded from any decision-making regarding the church finances.

It is a general rule for apostles as well as management staff throughout South Africa to live on church property and then purchase it.

The white majority took advantage of these perks, which included a handsome housing allowance, Hess alleged.

The complaint details that in February 1989, the church bought a 760m² property in Kirstenhof for R137000.

In July 2003, the church’s provincial district account and management purportedly executed an agreement of sale of the property for R450000.

Transfer of ownership was registered in the accountant and his wife’s name in November 2003.

A copy of the resolution for the sale of the house recorded by the church’s governing body, the apostolate, states: “The District Western Cape be authorised to sell the property to the best benefit of the church per resolution of the district finance committee.”

The document is dated “18/9/2003”; however, the property had already been sold to the accountant in July 2003. The property was given to the accountant’s wife in a divorce settlement the next year.

In April 2006, the house was sold for R1320000. “(The employee) boughtthe church property (in) July 2003 for R450000. In less than three years, the house was sold for R1320000.”

Furthermore, the sale was concluded without the knowledge of the members, or inviting them to tender, Hess said.

“The profit made, including interest, must be repaid to the members,” he said.

The church also bought a 952m² property in Bergvliet for R285000 in February 1989.

In March 2003, the church’s IT manager bought the house for R490000. He allegedly sold the property in 2012 for R2250000.

When a Stellenbosch property was offered to a non-white apostle following his appointment in 2008, the house was offered to him at market value, at just over R3million. He declined to purchase.

“Those that bought church property under market value are allowed a huge housing subsidy to pay for these houses, which is tantamount to a double benefit at the expense of the members,” Hess alleged.

He said in 2006, an employee had embezzled over R500000 from church coffers.

“When the employee was eventually prosecuted and found guilty ... management was eager to accept the plea agreement, which would prevent them from testifying in court.”

Hess had also filed a criminal complaint with police, who said they needed more time to investigate the matter.