Probe into UCT professor over rape allegations

CAPE TOWN - Police and the Western Cape Government: Health and Wellness (WCGHW) are investigating a health-care practitioner and professor for allegations of rape involving a UCT student. For two years the student had struggled to find justice through internal processes despite reporting the incident to the university after it happened. The alleged perpetrator faced no consequences. She also had to continue reporting to the alleged perpetrator even after she had attempted suicide.

Police spokesperson Wesley Twigg said: “Kindly be advised that the matter you are referring to is still under investigation. No arrest has been made.” The WCGHW had previously said that while the alleged incident happened in 2019, it had only learnt about it recently. WCGHW spokesperson Marika Champion on Thursday told the Cape Times the organisation had appointed an investigator to look into the matter.

“Western Cape Government: Health and Wellness and UCT have a zero-tolerance policy on sexual abuse. The person(s) implicated are employees of the WCG:H in the bilateral partnership with UCT for academic purposes. WCG:H, as the primary employer, has appointed an investigator to look into the allegations and advise on further actions. This investigation is ongoing. The allegation of rape is being investigated by the SAPS. UCT has made psychosocial support available to the student,” she said. UCT said it was supporting the health department in its processes. “UCT is aware that a number of processes have been set up on this matter, led by the provincial government. UCT is fully supporting these processes,” said UCT spokesperson Elijah Moholola.

The incident had allegedly taken place in the suspect’s office, where he allegedly forced himself on her. Lawyers for the student did not respond to questions by deadline on Thursday. Activist and rape survivor Reverend June Dolley-Major said she hoped something would happen and the alleged perpetrator would be arrested.

