File photo: David Ritchie / African News Agency (ANA)

Cape Town – The process of renaming Keizergracht Street back to Hanover Street continues to gain backing, with the City’s mayoral committee expressing its support for the proposal. The recommendation will be put before council for approval by the end of the month.

The request for the renaming was instigated by the District Six Working Committee in June in an effort to rally the City’s support in dealing with the injustices of apartheid.

The committee had detailed injustices of apartheid and colonialism, pleading with mayor Dan Plato to support their campaign for restitution.

Chairperson Shaheed Ajam said: “Our struggle for restorative justice will be rewarded with the resurrection of District Six. Hanover Street was the lifeblood of the district.

"It was not only the place where old friends met, but also where they bade farewell to loved ones who died as a result of heartaches caused by forced removals.”

The committee is confident the renaming will take place on Heritage Day, September 24. Up to 1 195 residents and interested parties submitted comments during the public participation process, which ended on July 26.

“An overwhelming 96% of the participants supported the proposed name change,” Plato said. “We have heard them, and yesterday morning we have recommended to council that Keizersgracht be renamed.

"I also want to thank the mayoral committee and the City’s public participation unit for their support and the swift response to this request to get the public’s input.

“While the residents experienced serious injustices during apartheid, it is clear that the community of District Six still have fond memories of living in the area and have a desire for the name to be reinstated.

"The name change is one way that the City can assist in healing the wounds from the past, and pay tribute to those who were born and raised in Hanover Street,” said Plato.

