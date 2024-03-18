Protea Glen boy, 12, back with his family after ‘kidnapping’ ordeal

A 12-year-old Protea Glen boy has been reunited with his family following his rescue by police after he was allegedly kidnapped, while his school transport driver has been arrested. Gauteng police spokesperson Brenda Muridili on Saturday said an investigation had led police to the driver’s home in Protea Glen, where he was arrested.

“The team then proceeded to an apartment block in Kliptown that belongs to the driver’s mother, where the 12-year-old boy was found. “He has been reunited with his parents. “He has no visible injuries, but he will be taken to hospital for medical attention,” Muridili said.

Last week, police said the boy's parents had reported him missing at Moroka police station at about 4pm on Wednesday, when he failed to return home from school. “Following the report, the station informed the family violence, child protection and sexual offences unit (about the matter) and a search party comprising members of the unit, a community policing forum and patrollers conducted a search in the area, which was called off at about 2am.” The search resumed the following day and included Gauteng crime prevention wardens and the local councillor, as well as the SAPS K9 unit.

Police on Saturday said the family received a call from an anonymous caller who demanded a ransom for the safe return of the boy. “The police changed the charge to kidnapping and brought in hostage negotiators and organised crime investigators to assist in the matter. “The team made a breakthrough following countless interviews conducted with witnesses, leading to the rescue and safe return of the boy,” Muridili said.