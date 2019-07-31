HIV health-care provider Aids Healthcare Foundation and UCT will hold a demonstration to confront and take a stand against the stigma of sexual and gender-based violence. Photo: Supplied

Cape Town – The treatment of sexual and gender-based violence victims will come under the spotlight at a silent protest at UCT on Friday. Organised by non-profit HIV health-care provider Aids Healthcare Foundation (AHF) and UCT, the demonstration aims to confront and take a stand against the stigma of sexual and gender-based violence (SGBV).

Protesters’ mouths will be taped shut, to represent the hostile and inhuman treatment of SGBV victims and survivors, while UCT’s #JustNo campaign against sexual and gender-based violence will also be launched at the event.

UCT director of the Gender, Health and Justice Research Unit Professor Lillian Artz said: “We believe through the silent protest we can expose the pervasive effects of toxic masculinity, patriarchy, sexism and homophobia and give a voice to the victims and survivors of sexual and gender-based violence.”

UCT vice-chancellor Professor Mamokgethi Phakeng will address protesters at the event’s start at UCT’s Sarah Baartman Memorial Hall.

Phakeng said: “We must challenge ourselves collectively to do something different that enables the change we seek at UCT.

“We all need to account for inaction and lack of participation. In all these phases we do not ask survivors to act. In fact, we ask those who have not been affected by violence to enable the difference that is sought.”

Protesters will wear “Believe Survivors” T-shirts to show their solidarity with survivors of SGBV, while survivors of sexual assault, rape and child abuse who are comfortable identifying themselves publicly will wear “Survivor” T-shirts.

They will also engage in a “shout-out” where they remove each other’s mouth tapes and shout and scream as loudly as possible.

With SGBV a harsh reality in all communities throughout South Africa, AHF regional policy and advocacy manager Larissa Klazinga said research presented at the SA Aids Conference in June highlighted a correlation between the epidemic of rape and the epidemic of HIV.

“If we are to reduce new HIV infections, we need to address rape and sexual and gender-based violence,” Klazinga said.