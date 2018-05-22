A farewell event for outgoing UCT vice-chancellor Max Price was cut short when a group of students and workers interrupted proceedings and staged a protest.

Price was not able to make his speech at the student farewell event on Monday and apologised to those who came to listen to him.

Price ends his 10-year term of office on June 30. Professor Mamokgethi Phakeng will take over from him.

Student leader Thabang Bhili said protesters believed Price did not deserve a farewell.

“Farewells are organised for people who have effected positive changes and contributed in bettering the lives of the community as a whole. Max Price has done none of that.

“Max Price has presided over an untransformed and a racist university that has cracked down on black students and workers who called for structural changes, only to be met with expulsions, suspensions and repression,” Bhili said.

The positive gains that were made in 2015 were being reversed and attacked by the leadership of Price, he said.

“All those gains that were won through the actions and efforts of students and workers were not due to the political willingness of the university - they mustn’t attribute those victories to Max Price.

“They were fought for by students and workers,” he said.

“We had to challenge the whitewashed version of a violent decade of the leadership of Max Price.”

Despite the event being interrupted, Price walked among the crowd of students, with many approaching him and wishing him well.

Students have been invited to send personal farewell messages to Price, in the form of videos, texts, voice or picture messages.

Students’ Representative Council (SRC) president Mthobisi Mngomezulu highlighted a number of initiatives spearheaded by Price over the years.

This included the Classroom Renewal Project, which Mngomezulu said “has renovated more than 100 classrooms on four UCT campuses, bringing them up to standard in respect of audio-visual/ information technology (IT) and the physical environment”; and the Curriculum Change Working Group, which “has been exploring curriculum change at UCT by engaging with academics and students through facilitated dialogues”.

“Dr Price, on behalf of all your students I want to wish you and your wife, Professor Deborah Posel, all the best and thank you for all you have done for UCT during your term of office.

‘‘As the student body, we wish you well on your new journey while we continue to build on the foundation you have laid,” Mngomezulu said.

Registrar Royston Pillay said that after 10 years of Price’s visionary leadership, the university had much to celebrate and much on which to congratulate Price.

“He has led our beloved institution through complex times that have seen a sea change in higher education in this country.

“I’d like to thank Dr Price for his openness in hearing opposing views, his grace and calmness during pressured times, and his inclusive leadership style.”

