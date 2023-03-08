Protests force critical patients to be moved from Khayelitsha District Hospital

Cape Town - Critical patients from Khayelitsha District Hospital and Michael Mapongwana Clinic have been transferred to other facilities due to protests by members affiliated with National Education, Health, and Allied Workers' Union (Nehawu). Western Cape Health spokesperson Abulele Dyasi said while the buildings were not damaged, the protest had resulted in the transferring of critical patients to other facilities such as Helderberg, Tygerberg, Mitchells Plain and Karl Bremer Hospitals.

“On Tuesday night, protesters disrupted services and blocked staff from entering Khayelitsha District Hospital until 11pm. We are closely monitoring pre and post- shift changes. “The ongoing disruption by protesters has directly resulted in staff shortages as they are prevented from entering, backlogs building up and other operational challenges. Khayelitsha District Hospital is screening non-urgent referrals from surrounding clinics until staffing stabilises. While plans are in place to ensure continuation of services, we strongly condemn any action that affects the safety of our patients and staff and the infringement of our clients’ human right to access to healthcare,” Dyasi said. Meanwhile Nehawu spokesperson, Lwazi Nkolonzi said they had not denied people the right to healthcare and allegations of violence against their members were disappointing.

This comes after the South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) expressed its concerns about recent violent protests. "The commission implores those who are protesting to also bear their responsibilities, not just rights, in mind. They are urged to respect the rights of others, more especially in essential service where blocking of hospital operations, as reported in the media, can have devastating consequence on patients who need medical assistance.

"We also request Nehawu to be considerate to the wasted travel and costs for those who travelled from far yet have not been able to access healthcare services because of disruptions," said the Commission.

“We also request Nehawu to be considerate to the wasted travel and costs for those who travelled from far yet have not been able to access healthcare services because of disruptions,” said the Commission. Nkolonzi said: “We refute the allegation that we have been violent, especially because the commission hasn’t interacted with us to find out our side. “We are disappointed by this onslaught as we have not been violent nor have we denied people the right to health care. Our members have demonstrated peacefully, all they did was withdraw labour power,” he said.