Public flips over pancake shop’s permit woes

Cape Town - The future of an increasingly popular mobile pancake shop trading on the Muizenberg beachfront is uncertain as the City says its permit to be there has expired. The mobile shop known as The Pancake in Muizenberg has been selling pancakes, coffee, ice cream milkshakes and more at the beachfront for more than three years.

Claims that the City has taken a decision not to extend its permit due to complaints from formal businesses in the area have caused an uproar on social media. But the City on Tuesday said that the permit period for the mobile shop had expired. “Their contract was from 2018 to 2021. Because of Covid-19, this period was extended to accommodate permit holders.

“All informal beach trading permits have a contractual period of three years. “The allocated permit holder signs a contract detailing the start and end date. “In the terms and conditions, it is indicated that current permission to trade should not raise any expectation of future trading. While it is not impossible, the intention is to create opportunities for new applicants and the application process is a competitive one,” the City said.

There were also complaints about the trader selling pancakes at a site not allocated to them. “The permit issued was SC2, at Surfers Corner parking bay at the traffic circle near the railway line. The business owner of The Pancake Mobile Shop traded in the incorrect bay. The City had numerous engagements with the trader, including warnings and a fine for being non-compliant. A final written notice was then at a later stage handed over and the permit holder eventually moved to the correct bay,” the City said. The owner of the mobile shop, who is from Mitchells Plain, said he was waiting for information on their next possible steps to be able to continue trading there.

He said the business faced a few issues last year and they were moved from their normal trading spot. “The City told us there was a little walkway we were obstructing. We said if it’s a safety concern, then we can move. There were also a few shops that complained. We followed the rules and moved away from the spot as the City instructed,” he said. Muizenberg councillor Aimee Kuhl said there were also complaints that the vendor was operating at a pedestrian crossing.

“They were issued with a compliance notice by the City as the spot they were operating from was impacting on a pedestrian crossing. At no point was the vendor prevented from trading in their designated spot,” she said. Rosheda Muller of the Informal Economy Development Forum (IEDF) said there had been a call made for the eradication of permits for informal traders. “I consider permits as a dompas, as permits restrict your trading period.