Public has five days left to furnish evidence for Mkhwebane’s impeachment

Cape Town - Members of the public have until Friday to make submissions of evidence to the parliamentary inquiry into the fitness of Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane to hold office. This comes after the Committee for Section 194 Enquiry published a notice inviting the public to furnish evidence.

The notice was published despite an application for rescission of Constitutional Court decision and application to interdict the inquiry. The inquiry is a sequel to a motion tabled by DA chief whip Natasha Mazzone and the independent panel found that she has a case to answer to the charges. Committee chairperson Qubudile Dyantyi. Image Supplied Committee chairperson Qubudile Dyantyi said the inquiry would assess the charges contained in the motion in order to determine whether Mkhwebane was incompetent and/or has misconducted herself.

Dyantyi also said the committee will after conducting its work report to the National Assembly on its findings and recommendations. “The enquiry is to be conducted in a reasonable and procedurally fair manner within a reasonable time frame,” he said. On May 11, the committee invited persons to notify it in writing if they wished to place evidence before the committee which will assist in its assessment of the Motion before May 23.

Dyantyi said the committee had also asked the people to advise in such notice whether assistance in making a statement under oath or handing over evidence is required. “Any individual or organisation that wishes to furnish evidence in respect of issues arising from the motion should do so in writing and under sworn oath or affirmation by no later than 12h on June 3, 2022,” he said. At its last meeting, the committee heard that Mkhwebane was sent a 30-day notice requesting her to make her representation on the charges on April 22.

Mkhwebane was also asked to indicate if she would have legal representation by May 18. The evidence leaders were expected to analyse the evidence from June 7 until June 10, and also prepare for the hearings scheduled for next month. According to the committee programme, the provisional dates for the hearings are July 11 until July 29.

The committee has set three days in August to deliberate on evidence and consider a draft report over two before the draft is sent to Mkhwebane for her comments. After considering her comments to the draft report, the committee plans to have adopted the final report for submission to the National Assembly on September 29. Those wishing to furnish evidence in favour or against Mkhwebane should send to committee secretary: [email protected] or deliver in hard copy by prior arrangement.