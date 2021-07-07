Public protector looking into the funding of criminally accused DA councillor

Cape Town - The public protector is investigating a complaint over the City’s payment of criminally accused councillor Nora Grose's legal bills. This as the City, accused of also covering the costs of personal protection for Grose, on Tuesday said the embattled councillor had received threats in May and the matter was reported to police as well as the City’s VIP Unit.

The public protector investigation follows a complaint from Good Party secretary-general Brett Herron, who said the DA-led City must explain paying both legal and bodyguard costs to defend Grose, despite the DA previously challenging the government for paying for former president Jacob Zuma’s legal bills. The sub-council chairperson of Atlantis is currently out on R10 000 bail for allegations of misappropriation of funds involving R171 778 that she is alleged to have requested be transferred to Life Changers’ Church account. Grose is set to appear before court again on July 30.

The City last week admitted to footing Grose’s legal costs in terms of the Municipal Systems Act (Section 109A) and the speaker’s delegations. Herron said: “When politicians are required to defend actions they have taken in the official execution of their duties they are entitled to have their costs paid by taxpayers or ratepayers. ’’This entitlement does not extend to defending alleged criminal activities, as the Constitutional Court recently ruled in respect of former president Jacob Zuma – in a matter brought by the DA.”

The Good Party wrote to the public protector requesting the City stop paying the legal costs, and Herron said it subsequently came to light that the City was also covering the costs of bodyguards. “The question is, why is the City paying bodyguards to protect Grose? If she has been threatened, does it have to do with her official duties as a councillor?” Herron asked. Public protector spokesperson Oupa Segalwe on Tuesday confirmed their office was investigating.

Speaker Felicity Purchase did not respond to questions about the public protector investigation, but said Grose received threats in May and that the matter was reported to police and the City’s VIP Unit who conducted a threat assessment. “It should be noted that in terms of the Determination of Upper Limits of Salaries, Allowances and Benefits of Different Members of Municipal Councils, any councillor is entitled to personal security after the matter is reported to SAPS and a threat assessment is done through SAPS, together with the VIP Unit,” Purchase said. “Unfortunately we are not in a position to disclose any further or particular details on the matter pertaining to Grose as it may compromise the safety of the councillor.”