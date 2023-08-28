Public to comment on move to rename Old Granary after Desmond and Leah Tutu

Plans are afoot to rename the Old Granary building the “Desmond and Leah Tutu House", to honour and memorialise the life and work of the late archbishop and his wife. The City of Cape Town’s Naming Committee on Monday recommended the renaming to Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis. If Hill-Lewis has accepts the committee’s recommendation, the Public Participation Unit (PPU) will start with the participation process.

“We will let the public know once the proposal is open for comment, and how and where to participate. I want to encourage residents in advance to make use of this opportunity to be involved in this very important process,” said deputy mayor and chairperson of the Naming Committee, Eddie Andrews. The Old Granary building, situated at 11 Buitenkant Street in Zonnebloem, was originally constructed between 1808 and 1813. Over the past 200 years it has been used as a bakery, granary, jail for women, customs house, court and police office, and Public Works offices.