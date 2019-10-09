Public's chance to help choose first Western Cape child commissioner









Artscape chief executive Marlene le Roux File photo: African News Agency (ANA) Cape Town – Children in the province will soon have a substantial voice, something that’s long overdue, according to children’s commissioner candidates whose names have been released for public scrutiny. Artscape chief executive Marlene le Roux and Centre for Early Childhood Development director Eric Atmore were among the 59 candidates who were nominated and accepted the nomination to take on the position of children’s commissioner. From today the public can have their say on the candidates for commissioner who will have the power to monitor, investigate, research, educate, lobby as well as advise and report on matters pertaining to children in the province. Le Roux said: “We need the commission to ensure children’s rights are not just written in documents but implemented, especially for children with disabilities. "When we’re talking about children, this also includes those living in rural and informal settlements because they are not looked after. All children need to access appropriate child protection and health-care services.”

Le Roux’s own disability and that of her late son Adam, who had cerebral palsy, made her an activist for the rights of the disabled. In 2016, she was on former president Jacob Zuma’s task team on disabilities.

“It’s is not just about policies but what difference and quality of life one brings. This is a huge task that needs a person who will put titles and politics aside.

"There are many issues in the province, including effective responses to child protection. So if the commissioner position is just a tick box, then it must be dropped,” said Le Roux.

Atmore said it was an honour to have been nominated, and meant that his 39 years of experience in the early childhood development sector was seen and appreciated.

“If I would be appointed, I would strive to put children first with the assistance of all the people with children’s interests at heart.

"This includes civil rights groups who put their lives on the line to try and be the voice of the vulnerable."

Echoing Le Roux’s words, Atmore said the children’s commissioner was long overdue and something that other provinces should also consider.

“We have powerful tools such as the UN Convention on the Right of the Child, the African Charter on the Rights and Welfare of the Child and lastly, the South African Constitution.

‘‘We cannot have signed these documents without actively ensuring children’s rights are indeed met,” Atmore said.

Atmore previously made history by providing a first-of-its-kind thesis focusing on Early Childhood Development (ECD) policy over the past 25 years.

His documentary produced insights and lessons in relation to ECD policy-making, political support required and implementation.

Objections can be emailed to [email protected] or: delivered to N Jamce, The Secretary - Western Cape Provincial Parliament, 4th Floor, Provincial Legislature Building, 7 Wale Street, Cape Town, 8001.

They can also be posted to The Secretary - Western Cape Provincial Parliament, attention Ms Jamce, PO Box 648, Cape Town, 8000.

