File photo: African News Agency (ANA)

Cape Town – Children on their way to school in Bonteheuwel yesterday had to duck and dive for safety when gangsters opened fire in a drive-by shooting. The pupils were being guided by volunteers of the Walking Bus initiative when the incident occurred, said ward councillor Angus McKenzie.

The initiative was piloted in 2016 to help ensure the safety of pupils on their way to school, and is implemented in 75 areas with more than 220 participating schools.

McKenzie said the pupils were on their way to Boundary Primary when the shooting occurred. A 24-year-old man was wounded in the leg.

“This shooting is related to the upswing in shooting that took place over the weekend. What is extremely disgusting and downright pathetic is that gangsters have no regard for their own brothers and sisters trying to get to school, and those volunteers trying to do so safely by placing those lives at such risk,” McKenzie said.

Police spokesperson Hein Hendricks said: “The circumstances surrounding a shooting incident on the corner of Swartyster and Bonteheuwel avenues are being investigated.

“The motive for the attempted murder has yet to be established and the suspects have yet to be arrested.”

The Western Cape Education Department said its circuit psychologist had made contact with the school, which reported that it did not see the need for any immediate intervention.

“We will follow up tomorrow (Wednesday) in case they decide there are support needs.”

Bonteheuwel and surrounding areas including Bishop Lavis have been beset with gang violence recently, which led to residents picketing Bishop Lavis police station, demanding better policing.

On Monday, a 23-year-old alleged gangster appeared in court for being in possession of a 9mm pistol without a serial number, as well as 16 rounds of ammunition. He was arrested during Operation Thunder.

Anyone with information about yesterday’s incident can anonymously contact Crime Stop at 08600 10111 or SMS 322 111.