President Cyril Ramaphosa has defended the R10.5 million paid in salaries to directors-general who were on suspension with full pay over the past three years. Ramaphosa said the payment of the salaries in full to the suspended officials was in line with labour laws. He was responding to DA MP Mimmy Gondwe, who asked for the number of heads of department and directors-general who were on suspension with full pay from 2020/21 until 2022/23.

Gondwe also queried the reasons for suspension in each case and the total amount paid in salaries for the duration of suspension. In his reply, Ramaphosa said three directors-general were placed on suspension with full pay in the 2020/21 financial year within the Public Service Commission (August 2020 to December 2020), Public Works and Infrastructure (July 2020 to July 2022) and International Relations and Co-operation (February 2021 to September 2021). “In each case the reason for the suspension was investigation into misconduct allegations,” he said.

No director-general was placed on suspension in the 2021/22 financial year, he said. However, two directors-general were placed on suspension with full pay in the 2022/23 financial year. These were in the departments of Defence and Military Veterans (March 2023 to date) and Public Enterprises (June 2022 until May 2023).

“In both cases, the reason for the suspension was investigation into misconduct allegations.” Ramaphosa said the total amount paid to the directors-general placed on suspension in the financial years 2020/21, 2021/22 and 2022/23 was R10 533 280. “The salaries paid to the directors-general while on suspension are due and payable by virtue of the country’s labour laws.”

The career incidents of the directors-general were handled by him in terms of the Public Service Act, Ramaphosa said. “Career incidents of the heads of department at provincial departments are handled by relevant premiers in terms of Section 12 of the Public Service Act 1994, and as such the Presidency does not have information on the suspension of the heads of departments at the provincial government.” Gondwe said it was astonishing that while the average South African taxpayer has been battling to make ends meet and to put food on the table, Ramaphosa has allowed five suspended directors-general to languish at home at a massive cost of R10.5 million to the South African taxpayer.