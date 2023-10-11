R200 million farm sale in Greyton sets new record

What is believed to be a record-breaking sale that marked an all-time high for agricultural real estate sales in the Western Cape, a single property in Greyton in the Overberg has sold for R200 million. Greeff Christie’s International Real Estate said its Whale Coast team concluded the sale that represented the highest sales value for a single property in its history, and an all-time high for an agricultural real estate.

The sale was spearheaded over 18 months by Annali Durr, a property specialist who worked closely with a foreign buyer who was “captivated by the untapped potential of the Overberg region”. Just off the N2, under two hours drive from Cape Town, Greyton is surrounded by the Riviersonderend mountain range. “This record-breaking sale is proof that when passion meets expertise, remarkable achievements happen. Annali’s contributions have been exceptional, and we’re excited to see how this sale transforms the landscape for our clients and the entire Greyton community,” said Jaco van der Merwe, co-principal at Greeff Whale Coast.