R50k bail for 10 Fort Hare fraud accused

Ten more suspects arrested in the University of Fort Hare (UFH) fraud and corruption case have been released on R50 000 bail each following their appearances at the Alice Magistrates' Court, sitting in Dimbaza. NPA spokesperson Luxolo Tyali said the State decided not to oppose bail against the 10 accused, after considering some recent developments about their circumstances relating to the case.

The accused released on bail are Anna Smith, Paul Tladi, Lucrecia Davids, Mbulelo Gingcana, Nkateko Mawila, Nozuko Mabombo, Thamsanqa Sonjica, Craig Retief, Bradley Conradie and Nthabiseng Makhoba. Bail conditions include that they should report to their respective nearest police stations on Wednesdays and surrender their passports to the investigating officer. The state is now opposing bail against three of the 15 persons apprehended. They are: Terrence Joubert, Anwar Khan and Isaac Plaatjies.

“Even though Plaatjies abandoned bail, he reserves the right to still apply for bail which the State will oppose,” Tyali said. Khan and Joubert are expected to make their formal bail applications today (Friday). “The accused were arrested over the Easter Weekend by the police national task team investigating criminality at UFH, which has resulted in murders and attempted murders,” Tyali said.

They were arrested along with Sarga Burger and Gosain van der Haar, who were also granted R50 000 bail each. “The fifteen, nine of whom were UFH employees, and the rest being service providers, are accused of having colluded in giving each other tender contracts at the university in return for gratifications. “The total amount of funds paid by UFH to the service providers is more than R172 million, with the bulk of it allegedly finding its way to the pockets of the accused university employees.

The conclusion of these tenders was allegedly preceded by violent acts at UFH,” Tyali said. Plaajties is charged in a separate matter, with nine people for the murder of University of Fort Hare (UFH) fleet manager, Petrus Roets, and the university’s vice-chancellor’s (VC) bodyguard, Richard Vesele, attempted murder of VC Professor Sakhele Buhlungu and deputy VC Renuka Vithal, as well as corruption. They are due in the Bhisho High Court on October 8.