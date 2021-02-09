Radio station head recovering after home attack, robbery

Cape Town – Radio station head Mawande Jara is recovering at home after being shot and wounded and having his home ransacked by two robbers at the weekend. The public have been urged to share information which could lead to the arrest of the assailants who shot and robbed radio station Zibonele FM's chief executive. Jara was attacked on Sunday evening just after 9pm in Makhaza Zone 14, Khayelitsha. Police spokesperson Noloyiso Rwexana said they were investigating a case of attempted murder. No arrests have been made. “Harare police are investigating cases of attempted murder and house robbery after a victim was shot in his house in Makhaza, Khayelitsha.

’’According to reports, two unidentified suspects entered the house, shot the victim and took valuables from the house and fled the scene.

“The victim was transported to hospital for treatment. Police are following up on leads with no arrests yet,” said Rwexana.

A statement issued by the radio station said two robbers – one of them armed – entered Jara's residence and forced him to lie down.

“They made off with two flat screen television sets, two cellphones and his wallet, among other things.

“While they were busy removing the TV sets from the wall in his bedroom, he managed to escape. When they noticed that he was escaping they shot him from behind while he was running and the bullet caught his left arm and grazed his chest muscle,” the statement read.

Jara managed to raise the alarm in the neighbourhood, alerting people to his attack.

He was rushed to hospital where he received necessary medical treatment before being discharged yesterday morning.

“The robbers are still at large and police are busy with investigations.

“As Zibonele FM we urge anyone who may have information that may lead to their arrest to contact the Harare police station,” the statement read.

Anyone with information can anonymously contact Crime Stop on 08600 10111 or SMS Crime Line on 32211.

Cape Times