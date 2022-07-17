Ramaphosa declares Special Official Funeral Category 2 for Jessie Duarte

Cape Town - President Cyril Ramaphosa has designated the funeral of ANC deputy secretary-general Jessie Duarte as a Special Official Funeral Category 2. Duarte, who died in the early hours of Sunday after a battle with cancer, will be buried on Sunday afternoon.

Story continues below Advertisement

In a statement, the Presidency said: “President Ramaphosa wishes to pass his condolences to the family, friends and comrades of Ambassador Duarte, who dedicated her life to the liberation of South Africa and particularly the emancipation of women.” Ramaphosa will deliver the eulogy at the funeral this afternoon. The president said Duarte, who was South African ambassador to Mozambique between 1999 and 2003, was a long-time anti-apartheid activist who served as special assistant to former president Nelson Mandela and Struggle stalwart, Walter Sisulu.

In 1994, she was appointed as the Safety and Security MEC for Gauteng. Meanwhile, tributes continued to pour in from political parties across the political divide. DA federal council chairperson Helen Zille said her party extended its sincere condolences to the family and friends of Duarte.

Story continues below Advertisement

Zille said Duarte was a dedicated member of the ANC and held a number of positions in the South African party-political landscape over many years. “Duarte was well known for being a fiery character who had worked closely with Walter Sisulu and Nelson Mandela and who held various posts in the party and government before standing in as secretary general for the suspended Ace Magashule. “May her soul rest in peace,” Zille said.

Story continues below Advertisement

EFF spokesperson Leigh Mathys also sent her party’s condolences to the family and colleagues of Duarte. Mathys said Duarte was a feisty and forthright individual. “She paid her dues towards the Struggle for liberation here in the country. She was passionate about gender equality and she fought against all forms of sexism and patriarchy,” she said.

Story continues below Advertisement

“She will be remembered fondly by many young men and women who passed through her hands and grew through her guidance,” Mathys added. Nomvula Mokonyane, ANC national executive committee member, said they were shattered by Duarte’s death. “We knew she was not well but we never expected that today would actually pass on,” Mokonyane said.

She described her as a fighter and a unifier who stood her ground on anything she believed in. Mokonyane, who met Duarte when she was 15 years old, described her as her big sister and a friend. She said Duarte helped some of them to appreciate what it was to serve on the NEC.

“Our matriarch is gone. Somebody who had her own voice and her own view is gone, somebody who speaks on behalf of everybody … ” she said. “She left at a time we needed her most because she could be able to bring everybody together. I will miss her personally. I am grateful for the time she had for me with all my imperfections and I still love her,” Mokonyane said. Public Works and Infrastructure Minister Patricia de Lille said it was with great sadness that she learnt of the passing of Duarte on the eve of the birthday of Tata Madiba.

De Lille said Duarte served the country in several capacities. “She was a devoted fighter for the rights of women and a champion of non-racialism. Her passing will not only leave a void in the ANC but, undoubtedly, the country as well,” she said.