Ramaphosa says profound change taking place

President Cyril Ramaphosa on Thursday said a profound change was taking place in the country, away from the noise and spectacle. “Our country is being steadily and fundamentally transformed for the better,” Ramaphosa said.

He made the statement while responding to the debate on the State of the Nation Address (Sona) that took place over the past two days. Ramaphosa said the achievements of decades gone by also included the work of the last five years. In his response to criticism that his address did not reflect his legacy, he said it was not about his legacy, but that of the ANC-led government.

“I never want to be said it is Cyril Ramaphosa’s legacy. No, it is our people’s legacy. Our people struggled to get to where they are today and they will continue to struggle.” Ramaphosa said the Sona reflected on 30 years because the past enabled people to understand the present and inspire the necessary actions to take to build the future. “We cannot forget the past. The past reminded us of the responsibility of freedom placed on our shoulders to forge ahead as we have done as this administration to realise for all South Africans the promise of a better life.”

However, he noted that the Sona debate showed sharp differences among political parties about the past, the present and the future. “These differences have no doubt been sharpened by the upcoming elections, whose date is still to be determined.” He said the fundamental reality was that the lives of millions of South Africans had been transformed over 30 years of freedom.

“As we embrace the progress we made over last three decades, we must also confront the critical issues that must be addressed today.” He noted that many South Africans were concerned about the state of affairs in the country, and rightly so. Ramaphosa added that he had taken care to speak about the country’s weaknesses, shortcomings, failings and challenges.

“I have taken care that we must work together to correct what is broken now. That is what we must do. “In doing so we must confront our apartheid past, which remains visible as we travel from suburbs to informal settlements, from rich farmland to villages.” He also said the number of tourists coming to the country had increased.

“Between January and December last year our country recorded 8.7 million international tourist arrival, which was a 29% increase on previous year.” Ramaphosa added that there had been an increase in investment in the economy during the same period. “We had five investment conferences and raised more R1.5 trillion commitments. This has been a phenomenal success”.