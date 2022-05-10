Ramaphosa’s allies make clean sweep in ANC EC conference

CAPE TOWN - In what could be a boost for President Cyril Ramaphosa’s ambition for a second term, the slate most aligned to him won the Eastern Cape ANC conference with a clean sweep with his ally Oscar Mabuyane re-elected chairperson. His deputy is Mlungisi Mvoko who defeated Xolile Nkompela, while Lulama Ngcukayitobi is the provincial secretary with Helen Sauls-August his deputy secretary. Finishing the leadership is Mlungisi Williams as the provincial treasurer.

“We are happy with you because we have spoken about renewal for some time. There has not been a leader willing to take a risk because we have smallanyana skeletons. But you said this is the time the ANC should be saved for South Africans and you led us there. The stand you have taken is a commendable one and we support it. That is why you must avail yourself when nominated by branches and then leave because we won’t be entertaining a third term,” said Mabuyane in his speech. Mabuyane said those elected to lead the province deserved and “earned” the victory. “We have earned what you see. It has come out of hard work. When you are elected you must rise to the occasion. We are bringing to the province a strong leadership," he said.

Mabuyane said they were going to tackle “lack of opportunities” in the province. He was up against Babalo Madikizela, the current Public Works MEC. "We will bring more impact to the work we’ve already been doing. We are also looking at giving our people a province that will give people of the Eastern Cape boundless opportunities. It is painful to watch our young people leaving this province for greener pastures," he said.

Ramaphosa said the intensity of the leadership contests at the party’s conferences should not preclude it from moving forward as a united and strong organisation. “Ill-discipline, factionalism and other deviant tendencies continue to plague our movement. This movement must be principled and decisive in dealing with instances of ill-discipline, sowing divisions and all ills that bedevil organisational ethos and processes.” He said the party’s previous national elective conference, where he was elected president, was a reminder that ANC leaders must demonstrate commitment to renewal and fundamental transformation.

“It went on to say that we must shore up our capacity, honestly identify and correct our weaknesses and revitalise our public image. Your task is now to continue uniting, renewing and rebuilding the ANC for a stronger province. “It is important that we renew and rebuild our organisation to equip the movement to better adapt and respond to the changing world and the challenges before us. The policies we put forward must give hope to the people of South Africa that our movement is still the best agent of change. The people must be convinced that the ANC is their best agent to create a better life for all. “ANC members have spoken and we must abide by the decisions they took. There was an expectation that this conference would collapse. It is therefore vital for the ANC in the Eastern Cape to unite behind the leadership elected at this conference. We must do so regardless of what our leadership preferences were,” he said.