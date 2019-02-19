The Phoenix-1B sounding rocket malfunctioned during its planned launch by the University of KwaZulu-Natal’s Aerospace Systems Research Group at the Denel Overberg Test Range yesterday. Photo: Armand Hough / African News Agency (ANA)

Cape Town – Researchers from the University of KwaZulu-Natal’s (UKZN) Aerospace Systems Research Group (ASReG) have opened a probe into the cause of a malfunction of its Phoenix-1B sounding rocket during its planned launch at the Denel Overberg Test Range. The rocket was developed by the university as part of its flagship Phoenix Hybrid Sounding Rocket Programme, in pursuit of the development of hybrid rocket motors to provide propulsive power to its sounding rockets.

ASReG lead researcher Jean Pitot and UKZN engineering department senior lecturer Mike Brooks addressed the media after the failed launch ­yesterday, and said a forensic investigation would be undertaken to determine what happened.

Brooks said there was a successful ignition of the rocket motor. “All the tests leading up to that point were successful. We tested our systems, which worked well. Shortly after, the motor ignited, but we don’t know what happened thereafter; we have to undertake a forensic investigation and look at the relevant footage from the test.”

WATCH: An unsuccessful test launch of the UKZN Phoenix-1B sounding rocket at the Denel Overberg Test Range in the Western Cape. The test was conducted by the University of KwaZulu-Natal (UKZN). 📽️: Armand Hough/African News Agency(ANA). pic.twitter.com/Ejua6GWvXK — IOL News (@IOL) February 18, 2019

Pitot said that with the equipment available at the Overberg Test Range, they would be able to narrow down the cause of the failure and retrieve all the rocket’s parts for testing.

“Our programme has been operating for close to 10 years, and built some useful capabilities in their research group, with hybrid rocket propulsion being the primary expertise. Our objective is to develop a series of sounding rockets able to service the flight needs of the African science community.”

Pitot and Brooks said the findings of their investigation would be used for the preparation of the Mark 1 variant, developed by past postgraduate student Udil Balmogim, which would undergo flight testing next year.

Postgraduate students Kai Broughton and Dylan Williams developed the Pheonix-1B.

Sounding rockets are rocket-propelled launch vehicles used to carry experimental payloads to the upper reaches of the atmosphere, or into space, making it ideal for experimentation purposes in various scientific fields.

Department of Science and Technology deputy director-general Phil Mjwara said: “We will be working closely with the university to determine the next stage, following today’s unfortunate turn of events. We are confident the work at UKZN will eventually culminate in the realisation of one of our key national goals, which is the development of an indigenous launching capability for our country and the opportunity to grow commercially.”

Mjwara said the launch would have followed on the heels of another equally exciting milestone - the launch of Africa’s most advanced nanosatellite, the ZACube-2, at the Cape Peninsula University of Technology last year.

He said the department had donated about R15million for the ­Propulsion Programme, and remained committed to supporting the programme. He added that they looked forward to many more rocket launches and other exciting outcomes.

