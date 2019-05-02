Reclaim the City members occupied the Green Point Bowling Club on Workers' Day. They laid several bricks with cement on the grounds, symbolising the start of construction of a house. Picture: David Ritchie/African News Agency (ANA)

Cape Town – The City of Cape Town has slammed activists calling for affordable housing in the CBD who invaded the Green Point Bowling Club on Workers’ Day. Members of Reclaim the City dug foundations and laid bricks on the bowling greens. In March, Reclaim the City activists comprising about 350 people entered the Rondebosch Golf Club, occupying the space and saying the site was perfect for an affordable housing development amid a “housing crisis”.

Those who illegally occupied the Green Point Bowling Club have been charged with trespassing and violating the Prevention of Illegal Eviction from and Unlawful Occupation of Land Act.

“SAPS and law enforcement officers have charged those members. They erected a wall on the property and it will be removed this morning,” said JP Smith, mayoral committee member for safety and security.

Mayoral committee member for human settlements Malusi Booi further said on Thursday: "Illegal occupation stunts strive to mislead, direct attention away from City’s affordable housing strides.

"It is very clear that the real social and human need for affordable housing opportunities continues to be used to drive political, lobbying and funding agendas.

"Instead of a much needed constructive partnership that the City is trying to establish, various pressure groups continue to act in bad faith, illegally and to the benefit of a few rather than to the majority.

"The City must act within the confines of the law and it must consider all of its residents, especially those who have been waiting for many years for housing opportunities.

"Every time that we see an illegal occupation, be it instigated by community leaders, criminal elements, political organisations or pressure and lobby groups, such as what we saw yesterday at the Green Point Bowling Club, we deny fair and systematic processes amid a very high demand for accommodation brought on by continued rapid urbanisation.

"When land is invaded, or when attempts are made to occupy land illegally or when damaging publicity tricks are played on members of the public, we move backwards rather than forward.

"The City’s commitment to affordable, social housing in near-inner city areas in Central Cape Town as well as in other employment hubs is clear and can be substantiated with facts.

"Hence, there is seemingly the need to mislead members of the public and to direct attention away from the work that the City and many partners are already doing to bring change to the accommodation landscape, within the confines of the law."

Reclaim the City said in a statement on Wednesday: “Like in other cities throughout the world, it is the working class that has been forced to live on the outskirts and in inhumane conditions.

"For more than a century, International Workers’ Day has been celebrated to denounce the conditions of workers, including the lack of decent housing across the world. It is through our labour that the City of Cape Town was built, and yet there is still no place for us.”

They said they were peacefully protesting to hold deputy mayor Ian Neilson accountable for the commitments he made a year ago to build affordable housing on this land. Neilson had previously publicly announced that this land would be redeveloped for social housing.

“We are here to demand Ian Neilson not renew the lease of Green Point Bowling Green and to stand by his commitment to use this land for affordable housing. We are here to hold the City to account for commitments made to build affordable housing on this site, in the Foreshore, in the inner city, in Woodstock and in Salt River and on other city leased land.”

They said former Mayco member for transport and urban development at Brett Herron had said that the City would build a mixed-use development including affordable housing on the Green Point Bowling Club for residents earning between R1 500 and R150 00 a month.

The City on Thursday highlighted certain Green Point Bowling Club facts:

– The City continues to develop near-inner city affordable housing opportunities. To state the contrary is false.

– The emphasis is on Central Cape Town areas, as well as transport and employment hubs across the metro.

– The City is already working on a plan for affordable housing on a portion of the Green Point site in question. It will not be the entire site as this is a mixed-use site and the City will follow all due process and the law.

– The City is very clear in its commitment to social housing and increased delivery of housing opportunities but it will not be bullied into illegal actions to achieve this.

– The particular site, for instance, houses the Pinocchio Crèche – famous for providing care services to the children of domestic workers, gardeners and other workers in the area. The City will not just kick them off the site.

– Any development on a portion of this site will be subject to a full and inclusive, legal public participation process. Then all subsequent legal prescripts will be followed.

– This is a long-term initiative. Illegal actions and publicity stunts help the organisations in question, but it sets back overall progress.