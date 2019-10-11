The organisation’s strategic partnership development manager Rowen Ravera said the word “homeless” translated as “hopeless”, evidenced by a focus on traditional short-term welfare relief, a cup of soup and blanket approach.
“For World Homeless Day, U-turn is highlighting the importance of long-term rehabilitation through a photo campaign of graduates from its programme. While the photos are designed to stand alone, the graduates’ stories are available as needed,” she said.
“As a community, if we collectively agree to give responsibly by putting people in need with support services and rehabilitation programmes, we can change their lives and turn back the tide on homelessness, said Ravera.
Another organisation, Ubuntu Circle of Courage, said the city’s homeless must be part of initiatives to aid them rather than fine them.