Orderick Lucas's grandmother, Cornelia Lucas, at his funeral. Photo: Ayanda Ndamane / African news Agency (ANA)

Cape Town – Renowned State forensic pathologist Professor Johan Dempers has been brought in to analyse evidence in the case of murdered toddler Orderick Lucas. The State on Wednesday indicated they would rely on the opinion of Dempers, who was instrumental in cases such as that of toddler Courtney Pieters and axe triple-murderer Henri van Breda.

This as Orderick’s accused killer and kidnapper Melvin Volkwyn lost his bid for bail at the Blue Downs Magistrate’s Court yesterday.

Orderick’s body was discovered in a stormwater drain in Wittebol Street, Melton Rose, Eersterivier after the 20-month old was reported missing on March 24.

He was found just metres from his grandmother Cornelia Scheepers’ home on April 2, after a child tried to fetch a ball that had rolled into the drain. His body was in a state of decomposition.

Volkwyn was initially arrested on a charge of kidnapping but a charge of murder was later added. The child was allegedly given to Volkwyn who was tasked with looking after him while his mother, Davidene Lucas, sought medical help after she got in a fight with people over an alleged stolen cellphone.

When she enquired where her son was, Volkwyn told her the toddler was taken back to his grandmother’s home.

Volwyn will appear via automatic voice recognition camera at Blue Downs Magistrate’s Court from Goodwood Correctional Facility on August 28.

Meanwhile, at the Western Cape High Court yesterday, the State and defence wrapped up their closing arguments against convicted child rapist and murderer Carlo de Kock.

De Kock faced rape, murder, kidnapping and obstructing the administration of justice charges linked to the death of his 10-year-old niece, Charnelle McCrawl.

He was convicted on March 22. He disposed of Charnelle’s body at a riverbank in Manenberg on October 20, 2017.

He will be sentenced on June 25.

Cape Times