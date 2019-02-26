Mayor Dan Plato held a meeting with the representatives of the Cape Music Institute, which they said was fruitful. Picture: David Ritchie/African News Agency (ANA)

Cape Town – The City has halted the eviction of some of Athlone Stadium's tenants, including the Cape Music Institute (CMI), while it appoints a consultant. The tenants were to vacate the precinct due to what the City cited as zoning irregularities as well as health and safety reasons.

The City’s move to delay the evictions comes after the public stood in solidarity with the CMI, the South African Football Association Cape Town, Social Development, the Athlone Dance Academy and some small businesses in the east wing of the stadium.

They staged a picket outside the facility yesterday.

Mayor Dan Plato held a meeting with the representatives of the CMI, which they said was fruitful.

CMI co-founder Camillo Lombard said: "We really appreciate the support from the public and just want to say thank you.

"We had met with the mayor and his advisers, and we will not be evicted from the Athlone Stadium, but find an amicable way forward to reach a level of compliance.

"The City will appoint a consultant to look at how they can work with us to make the stadium compliant.”

Economic Opportunities and Asset Management Mayco member James Vos said Plato explained the challenges facing the stadium and the importance of ensuring that the facility is compliant with the provisions of the Safety at Sports and Recreational Events Act, while balancing the needs of the community who utilise the stadium for events, sport and social use.

Vos said: “All the users of the stadium have been asked to assist the City and to give their co-operation while the City carries out internal alterations to ensure compliance. This will allow the existing occupants to remain in situ.

"The necessary internal alterations will not affect the structural integrity of the stadium.

“A decision had been taken to appoint a specialist business analyst in order to assist with determining the future optimal functionality of the facility."

This would help to ensure the stadium's best use in future.

Cape Times