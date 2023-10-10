Residents urged to make an online booking for motor vehicle licences, accounts to avoid queues

Cape Town residents are encouraged to make use of the City of Cape Town’s online booking system for motor vehicle licences and accounts, to avoid long queues at walk-in centres.
The City said between 300 and 500 online bookings are made weekly basis at customer offices across the city.
“The City’s cash offices and motor vehicle registration and licensing offices are usually busier from October to December, with the large majority of customers choosing to do their business in the festive season.
“Since the launch of our new online booking system last year, thousands of customers have used the system and managed to get ahead of the queues. Residents are encouraged to inform their family and loved ones to make an online appointment before visiting an office for their business. All you need to do is follow the five easy steps on our website and receive an SMS and email confirmation with your appointment reference,” said Mayco member for finance Siseko Mbandezi.
The City said it has been working hard to ensure that a number of its facilities, including customer offices, have back-up power supply during load shedding with generators, inverters and photovoltaic (PV) solar systems installed.
Residents who do not want to visit a physical customer office can make use of the City’s e-Services portal. For more information and to register, visit: https://eservices.capetown.gov.za/irj/portal
Residents can access the online booking system at https://bookings.capetown.gov.za to book an appointment.
It is important to note that bookings will only be valid from 15 minutes before and 15 minutes after the appointment time. Bookings are automatically cancelled when the customer misses the 15-minute window.
For motor vehicle registration and licensing assistance: [email protected]
For municipal and City rental payments: www.easypay.co.za or www.powertime.co.za
EFTs: select the City as a bank-listed beneficiary. Use only your nine-digit municipal account number as reference.
Retailers: Shoprite, Checkers, USave, Pick n Pay, PEP, Ackermans, Lewis, Top It Up, Woolworths and selected Spar shops
ATM: contact your bank to add the City as an ATM beneficiary.
Cape Times