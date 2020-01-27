Residents want ban on Avanza taxis after gang rape of girl, 13









File picture: Itumeleng English/African News Agency (ANA). Cape Town – More than 350 Gugulethu residents brought parts of the township to a standstill at the weekend, demanding a ban on Avanza taxis in the area after claims that a 13-year-old girl had been gang-raped. Residents marched from NY1 to NY78 after the alleged rape by a taxi driver and his friends. Police said yesterday it had not yet been reported to them. The community also held meetings with taxi owners and police at the weekend, with plans to continue talks this week about commuter safety. Ward councillor Sharon Manata called on police to act swiftly in arresting perpetrators of crimes connected to taxis. “The community is fed up with these Avanza (make of vehicle) monsters that rob and rape our children.

“We are not safe at all as the community because you never know what might happen to you when you are in the Avanza.

“This is not the first call the community has been making about these taxis and nothing is being done.”

Thembokwezi community crime watch chairperson Kholekile Mwahla said they supported the Gugulethu community strike.

“We are living under the same constraints as Gugulethu. We too have grown ever so suspicious of the Avanzas.

“We too have fallen victim to their acts of terror. We are equally puzzled why the owners of Avanzas continue to employ delinquents despite cries from community members.

“We also understand that crime robs us of a better tomorrow. Our communities are again poised with making a choice between submission and fighting.

“Clearly, the people of Gugulethu, like many elsewhere who have grown tired of being hostages in their own neighbourhoods, have chosen the latter.

“This fight calls upon all of us to foster threads of solidarity that transcend all artificial boundaries, not least because crime is by its very nature mobile,” said Mwahla.

Cape Amalgamated Taxi Association (CATA) spokesperson Andile Soyama said the organisation was aware of the rape allegation and would assist police in bringing the perpetrators to book.

“Avanza taxis have been closed from operating in Gugulethu. We will continue holding meetings with community leaders, police and other stakeholders to reach an amicable solution.

“As the organisation, we condemn the evil acts by our drivers we are with Gugulethu people who are the victims of Avanza people and we will make sure that this does not happen again.”

Gugulethu Community Police Forum (CPF) chairperson Sonwabile Magida said the strike will continue until taxi owners and community members reacha solution in the interests of the community.

Cape Times