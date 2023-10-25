The standing committee on public accounts (Scopa) on Wednesday decided to subpoena a retired police brigadier after he refused to appear before the public watchdog. Brigadier Jap Burger was assigned by SAPS commissioner Fannie Masemola to meet former Eskom CEO Andre de Ruyter after he made allegations about corruption involving cartels, syndicates and implicated senior politicians after he commissioned an intelligence report.

Scopa was previously informed that Burger had concerns about appearing publicly including safety concerns. Burger also wrote to National Assembly Speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula citing his non-attendance to Eskom being a national keypoint and Scopa not having a mandate to deal with national security matters. Burger had preferred to give evidence before the joint standing committee on intelligence together with portfolio committees on police and public enterprises.

However, the legal advice received by Scopa disagreed with his assertions and indicated that the public finance watchdog body was mandated to conduct financial oversight over all organs of state. Briefing the committee, Scopa chairperson Mkhuleko Hlengwa said after Burger was sent an invitation following the last meeting, he responded via email turning down their invitation. “It is our view that Scopa is acting within its constitutional mandate and powers,” he said.