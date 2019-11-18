According to the judgment’s sequence of events, Total offered a post-retirement medical aid benefit to its employees, and in terms of the applicable policy, “upon normal ill health or early retirement, employees who joined Total before December 31, 2001, are entitled to increase medical aid subsidy of 75% notwithstanding their specific retirement fund”.
The judgment read that from around 1993, the applicant, Reon Meyer, was seconded to Total Exploration South Africa, which changed its name to Total Coal South Africa (TCSA) in 2003. TCSA was a subsidiary within the Total Group in South Africa.
The policy was applicable to Meyer, but TCSA did not offer the benefit, the court papers read. In 2014, after 28 years, Meyer’s employment was terminated with Total South Africa.
He was able to secure employment at TCSA in 2015 but they did not recognise his previous length of service.