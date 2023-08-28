Rich legacy of ‘Mama Kaap’ will live on

The legacy of late jazz icon, Sylvia Ncediwe Mdunyelwa, affectionately known as “Mama Kaap”, will live on not only through her music but also through the impact she made on the South African music industry and the lives of other artists. Condolences have poured in after Mdunyelwa passed away peacefully in the early hours of Friday, after a long illness.

“It is with profound sorrow that we announce the passing of our dear mother, a global icon, multi-award winning legendary musician, veteran broadcaster and prolific actress. “Mama Kaap ... devoted her life to the creative and music industry, propagating young people and creating opportunities in the township through music and acting. “She was celebrated on global stages ... and leaves an indelible mark in society,” the Mdunyelwa family said.

Mdunyelwa was born in Langa. She had humble beginnings as a receptionist at the Space Theatre, and it was also there that she started her singing career in the 1970s when she joined Victor Ntoni’s sextet. She worked alongside other leading Cape Town jazz musicians among whom counted the Ngucakana brothers, Ezra and Duke Ngcukana, Winston Mankunku, Nick Carter and Merton Barrow. Mdunyelwa holds many accolades in the arts and culture fraternity while milestones in her career came in 1998 when she released her album “African Diva, Live in Africa“ and a follow-up album ”Ingoma (Song)“ in 2000 among others.

A fiercely respected community leader in Langa and on the Cape Flats, she has also garnered lifetime achievement and arts patronage awards. About a year ago Mdunyelwa performed on the Artscape Theatre stage as they paid tribute to the then living legend that she was. “Often legends have come and gone, most often without smelling the flowers that their revering fans and followers offer them for their contribution.

“We are happy that we could have changed that narrative by acknowledging one of our very own local icons on which occasion legendary jazz saxophonist, McCoy Mrubata, launched his latest offering ‘Quiet Please’ in honour and tribute to Sylvia Mdunyelwa,” the Artscape said. They expressed condolences to Mdunyelwa’s family members, loved ones and all those whose hearts and souls she had touched throughout the years. “If I had to live my life over again, I wouldn’t change a thing. I would continue my mixture of African music and jazz,” Mdunyelwa was quoted as saying.

Cultural Affairs and Sport MEC Anroux Marais said Mdunyelwa will be remembered for her powerful voice and charismatic stage presence. “Her legacy will live on not only through her music, but also through the impact she made on the South African music industry and the lives of many artists such as Fancy Galata, Lungiswa Plaatjies and many more from Langa and beyond. “She remained involved in her community of Langa, advocating for the optimal utilisation of local spaces such as Gugasithebe by local artists and the community. She was a true icon who paved the way for others and who continued to give back to her community.”