File photo: African News Agency (ANA)

Cape Town – Gender rights activists have hailed the decision to accept a transgender learner at Wynberg Girls’ High as a step in the right direction. The school is expected to welcome the transgender learner next term.

Triangle Project health and support services manager Sharon Cox said they commended the school for the step.

“Learners who identify as transgender are often forced to do homeschooling or drop out because of the challenges they face at school.

“This is a really positive step. The issue is about access to education - transgender learners should be incorporated into schools of their choosing if they meet criteria.”

She said there were hundreds of transgender learners at schools across the province, but added this one made news at it was a one-gender school and she hoped that they would be able to help the learner integrate into the school.

“What we’ve seen in the past is that schools make the mistake of overcompensating for the learner. We hope that the child will be integrated as a girl attending Wynberg Girls’ and that there’s no big deal made of it.”

The school’s principal, Shirley Harding, said they were still discussing the finer details and timelines.

“We’re in the middle of a fluid process and it’s important to be sensitive, and respect all parties in this.”

She said that inclusivity was one of their core values and the school governing body (SGB) had agreed to include transgender girls as part of their admissions policy.

“Discussions are currently under way about the transfer of a learner, but final decisions have not yet been made. As with any other potential or current learner, we don’t discuss application or learner details.”

SGB member Richard Brown said they considered the request over about two meetings.

“It seemed like the right thing to do. One of our values is to be inclusive and we must not make excuses when it comes to inclusivity. We must do what we can to be a home and provide a base for all learners and that’s what we decided to do.”

Brown said that the school would update its policy to make provision for learners who identified as trans- gender, but highlighted that the learner would not be able to participate in sports.

“It was agonising to hear of the psychological impact it has on someone that young. You can’t leave them out in the cold.

"We’ve sent a circular to all the parents to advise them and we also checked with the Western Cape Education Department, and we’re not the first school to, and there was some learning we took from other schools.”

Cape Times