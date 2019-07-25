Non-profit organisation Parkscape said they noticed the frequent disappearance of the country’s national flower from the fynbos section in Lower Tokai. Photo: Supplied

Cape Town – A notable increase in the theft of Protea flowers in Tokai could result in permanent damage to the area’s floral landscape, SA National Parks (SANParks) has warned. Non-profit organisation Parkscape said they had noticed the frequent disappearance of the country’s national flower from the fynbos section in Lower Tokai.

Parkscape chairperson Nicky Schmidt said: “The poaching has become a problem. We think it is because of socio-economic and unemployment issues. The fynbos growth in the conservation site is extremely dense and much of it is tall.

"This means that poachers can easily strip flowers without being seen. These guys are often seen by motorists in Tokai and Constantia selling the flowers on the side of the road.”

SANParks Communications manager Lauren Clayton said there needed to be continuous monitoring of the area to stop the problem. Environmental awareness programmes were also needed.

“To date, regular patrols are conducted in the area. A male suspect was caught in the area and taken to Kirstenhof SAPS on the July 20, but he was released shortly thereafter due to being mentally unstable.

"This is an additional income for homeless people and it is also a source of income for flower businesses.

‘‘We have had several reports about this problem. Poaching will result in permanent damage that will lead to the extinction of this extremely sensitive species,” Clayton said.

Schmidt said two things could be done to address the problem.

“One is to increase security in the area, though this is easier said than done; it is a large area and the poaching likely takes place under cover of darkness.

‘‘The other is to do a prescribed burn. This would benefit the fynbos restoration project and would assist, in the short term, in reducing criminal and poaching activity in the area.

‘‘But mostly we would urge the public not to buy flowers from these roadside vendors, as the chances are that they have been poached,” she said.

Residents have been urged to report any suspicious activity to CapeParks via direct message on social media, or to SANParks via the City’s hotline, 107 from a cellphone or 112 from a landline.

