Road safety in spotlight after crash claims 10 lives ahead of Easter

The deaths of 10 people including three children in the fourth high-fatality crash on provincial roads this month has brought road safety into sharp focus ahead of the busy Easter weekend. The head-on collision between a truck and a bakkie occurred on the N7 between Vanrhynsdorp and Klawer on Sunday. The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

In recent crashes, 13 people died on the Hex River Pass when their bus lost control. In two other separate crashes which also involved buses in Leeu Gamka and Villiersdorp, four children were among the 12 fatalities. Mobility MEC Ricardo Mackenzie extended his condolences following the latest crash. “This incident is the fourth high-fatality crash on provincial roads this month. It is a devastating reminder of the importance of road safety for everyone using our roads.

Our provincial traffic officers will be out in full force during the Easter (holiday) period, enforcing the law to ensure the safety of all road users,” said Mackenzie. Enquiries to police were not answered by deadline on Monday. Meanwhile, ramping up traffic services in the Cape Metropole, the City’s Traffic Services confirmed the arrests of six suspects on the Top 100 warrant offenders list with a total of 157 warrants between them, to the value of nearly R350 000.

The arrests were made by the City’s specialised tracing team. One suspect was arrested in the Lansdowne area for 27 outstanding warrants totalling R100 200. Mackenzie said provincial traffic services conducted 278 integrated roadblocks, vehicle check points and speed control operations between March 11 and 17. A total of 7 559 fines were issued for traffic violations ranging from driver to vehicle fitness while 19 vehicles were impounded and 139 were discontinued for being unroadworthy.