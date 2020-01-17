The action, facilitated by members of the National Education, Health and Allied Workers Union (Nehawu), had entered its 11th day yesterday, when it was suspended.
RIM spokesperson Morongoa Ramaboa confirmed operations would return to normal today before the CCMA meeting on Tuesday.
“Robben Island Museum employee representative union, Nehawu, embarked on a legally protected demonstration as of 6 January, 2020. On its 11th day, RIM can confirm that operations are proceeding uninterrupted.
“The union has suspended the strike, pending the outcome of the scheduled CCMA meeting that will take place on 21 January. Operations will revert to normality state as of (today),” said Ramaboa.