Robben Island offers reduced rate for locals

TO COMMEMORATE Reconciliation Day, celebrate 21 years as a UNESCO World Heritage Site, and its first anniversary as a Marine Protected Area, Robben Island Museum (RIM) is introducing a month-long reduced rate for locals. The iconic Cape Town destination is encouraging locals to visit the island with a 25% reduced rate for all adult tickets for South Africans, as of December 16 2020 until January 15, 2021. This rate is applicable for midweek bookings only. RIM previously operated two tours on a weekly basis - Mondays and Saturdays at 11am. However, RIM has now reintroduced the full seven-day-a week schedule with limited tour frequency. RIM spokesperson, Morongoa Ramaboa, said all necessary Covid-19 protocols were in place. “RIM is continuously sensitive of the issues both from a business operational perspective and also from a tourist / customer perspective and ensuring we find the right balance to both mitigate operational risk and in maintaining customer satisfaction; whilst prioritising the safety of staff and their livelihoods,” Ramaboa said.

Upon arrival, visitors have the opportunity to walk in the footsteps of Krotoa (the first recorded female prisoner), Lepers, Xhosa Chiefs, and many Ex-political prisoners amongst other historical giants; not forgetting the island’s beautiful fauna, flora and wildlife.

The tour consists of the Prison and the Island tour. For the Prison leg of the tour, you’ll receive unparalleled insight into the significant role that each of Robben Island’s Ex-Political Prisoners collectively played throughout the apartheid era. The final stop in the prison leg of the tour culminates in a viewing of the cell that was previously occupied by Nelson Mandela.

As the home of endangered African Penguins and other species, the Island leg of the tour will see you experience the multi-layered history in full spectrum. This includes leper colony, the Robert Sobukwe Complex, Lime Quarry and the village precinct that consists of the famous Garrison Church – where the annual Valentine’s Day weddings are hosted.

New, interpretive panels at points of interest or historical significance help enhance the visitor experience. These have been erected ahead of the launch of the self-guided walking tours and new exhibitions to be launched in the New Year.

“Robben Island is a beacon of light and reconciliation. If you’ve not visited before, it is something well worth considering this festive season. If you have, after the events of 2020, there’s no better place to renew your spirit,” Ramaboa said.

Tickets can be purchased via: http://webtickets.co.za/events/tourism/robben-island-museum-tour/76219