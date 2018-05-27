A suspected robber was killed and one of his three accomplices wounded in a botched cash-in-transit heist in Strand at the weekend.

A third suspect was arrested, while a fourth managed to escape on foot and is being sought by police.

The shoot-out between the four men and security guards broke out just before midday in front of a Cash and Carry, according to the police.

It came as law enforcement officers are grappling with a spate of cash-in-transit heists across the country.

Police spokesperson Noloyiso Rwexana said the security guards from the transit company had picked up money when four men approached them, two of whom were armed.

“A shooting ensued between the security guards and the robbers, resulting in an unidentified man being shot and fatally wounded.

“Police arrived on the scene and another suspect shot at the police, who retaliated,” Rwexana said.

A 32-year-old suspect who was shot and wounded, was transported to hospital and is under police guard.

“Ipid (Independent Police Investigative Directorate) is investigating the incident. Two illegal firearms were seized. Once the suspect is charged, he will appear in the Strand Magistrate’s Court,” Rwexana said.

The incident came a day after robbers made off with an undisclosed amount of money after attacking a cash-in-transit van in Rustenburg in the North West on Friday.

Police spokesperson Amanda Funani said the robbers forced the cash van off the road along the R510 between Mogwase and Monakato, before they blew the vehicle open with explosives. - Staff Writer