Rock climber falls while leading popular climbing route above Tokai

Cape Town - Dedicated teams of professionals and volunteers from Wilderness Search and Rescue (WSAR) responded to Silvermine Nature Reserve after a 34-year-old man fell while rock climbing on Sunday afternoon. The climber was nearing the top of a popular climbing route at Lower Silvermine, above Tokai, when he fell approximately two metres, WSAR said.

“He was leading the route, a technique in rock climbing where the lead climber clips their rope to the climbing protection as they ascend the climbing route, while their second (or belayer) remains at the base of the route holding the rope to protect the lead climber in the event of a fall. He was above his last protected point when he fell and unfortunately collided with a protruding rock edge before his belayer arrested his fall. “Unable to continue climbing, his belayer slowly lowered him down to the base of the cliff to assess his injuries. The pair decided to call for help when it became apparent that he was unable to walk. Once on scene, team members quickly hiked to the patient’s location,” WSAR said. The injured man was assessed and treated by a rescue paramedic before being placed on to a stretcher and taken to safety.

Team members carrying the injured 34 year-old climber up a steep and challenging scramble. The stretcher is passed up "hand-over-hand" from one rescuer to another. Photo Fredy Mohorich/WSAR WSAR spokesperson David Nel said although often perceived as a dangerous activity, they very seldom received call-outs involving injured rock climbers. “In the past 15 years Wilderness Search And Rescue has responded to only 67 rock climbing-related incidents, about 3% of rescues annually. No injuries were reported in 28 of these call-outs. “We encourage anyone curious about the sport to visit one of the many rock climbing gyms, or hire a qualified climbing guide, to help show them the ropes. We wish the patient a speedy recovery,” said Nel.