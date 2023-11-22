RTMC joins forces with private sector over holidays

With a shortage of traffic vehicles, the Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC) has partnered with the private sector to boost resources for patrols on busy roads during the festive season. The 2023/2024 campaign, themed “Masiphelele”, begins from December 1 until January 15. Transport Minister Sindisiwe Chikunga will officially launch the road safety campaign on November 26 at the Tsakane Stadium on the East Rand.

According to RTMC CEO advocate Makhosini Msibi, who briefed Parliament's portfolio committee on transport on Tuesday on the proposed road safety plan, they have set a target of 25% reduction in fatalities by 2024. “A three-phase approach will be implemented that includes intensifying education, communication and law enforcement interventions. We will intelligently deploy on areas identified as hot spots, and to mitigate these through appropriate operational and resource planning. There will be specific focus on the five provinces that had the highest fatalities, such as Gauteng, KwaZulu-Natal, Eastern Cape, Western Cape and Limpopo province.

“Tactical blue lights high-visibility block patrol systems will be implemented and routes will be covered on a 24/7 basis. Interventions will vary based on the targeted audience. The messaging will be customised to the audience to be impactful,” said Msibi.

He acknowledged that there were not enough traffic vehicles and that there were engagements with Renault to form a partnership. “Consultations with stakeholders resulted in a joint approach in accordance with festive patterns. The Renault company will provide vehicles that enhance route surveillance, crash assistance and patrol support. Law enforcement authorities will also boost route surveillance, crash assistance and patrol support over the festive period. There is also a contribution from FNB.

“We are also working with Aware.org where we will run campaigns around drinking and driving and educating pedestrians. About 70% of adult pedestrians who are killed are drunk,” he said. Key threats that have been identified included unfavourable weather conditions and unplanned absenteeism of officials.

ANC MP Lawrence McDonald expressed concerns over minibus taxis with trailers that were overloaded, claiming little was done to clamp them. “The limit weight for trailers is 4kg; however, on the roads we are witnessing way more. We have also seen many fatal accidents where minibus taxis with trailers were involved. I don’t see what is really being done about this. If we don’t look at the causes we’ll never be able to prevent accidents. I have written many letters to the department and no response. Then there is also traffic congestion at border posts such as the one to Mozambique, where people spend two days on long queues. We need this to be addressed. To be honest, there is nothing really new with this presentation, it’s a copy and paste of the previous years,” said McDonald. Committee chairperson Mina Lesoma said: “The kind of investments the government had put on the roads at national and provincial roads is something to marvel at and works hand in hand with what these entities are doing. This year we should reap the rewards; it is possible.”