"Together we’re going to continue this campaign until our planet is no longer #RunningDry,” Mina Guli said. Photo: Supplied

Cape Town – Global water activist Mina Guli’s #RunningDry movement came full circle yesterday as thousands of people from more than 44 countries banded together to log a collective distance equal to the distance from the North to the South Pole. This comes as they pledged to do what they can to save water.

Guli had embarked on a 100 Marathons in 100 Days campaign to highlight the global water crisis, but had to halt her challenge after marathon 62 when doctors discovered a stress fracture to her right femur.

The broken femur did not stop Guli from her mission as she then appealed to the world to run 100 marathons in one day.

Guli said yesterday that people from across all seven continents had taken up the challenge.

“Over the past 100 days we have seen first-hand the enormous impact on families, communities and economies when taps run dry.

"But we have also had the privilege of meeting incredible water heroes around the world who are 100% committed to helping save our most precious resource.

"From India and China to Uzbekistan and the US, it’s clear we still have a lot of work to do. As a member of our community said, ‘individually we can make an impact, but together we can change the world’.

“Together we’re going to continue this campaign until our planet is no longer #RunningDry,” Guli said.

To find out more about the #RunningDry campaign and to log your kilometres, visit Mina’s social media pages.

Website www.minaguli.com; Facebook Mina Guli; Twitter @MinaGuli; Instagram @minaguli