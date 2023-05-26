SA family stranded in jungle contract deadly bug

Cape Town - A South African family African family stuck in a Costa Rican jungle are desperately seeking help to return home, after they contracted a serious parasitic disease called papalomoyo (Leishmaniasis). The World Health Organization explained that Leishmaniasis, locally known as “papalamoya”, is spread by the bite of infected sand flies. It causes skin lesions on the body, and can cause serious disability.

Audio-visual artist Laszlo van Leeuwen, also known as “Junglelaz”, 33, and his family of four have been happily living in the Talamanca mountains. However, now they have no choice but to return to South Africa as funds for treatment are running out. “We decided to move at the start of the pandemic to embrace off-grid life, grow our own food, have our own water supply, energy from solar panels and it has been amazing. “It’s a beautiful place. We were able to live without money, until we got this parasite – a flesh, nerve and organ-eating parasite.

“We’ve thankfully caught it early and are undergoing extensive ozone blood treatment for it at the moment which is helping quickly, but the treatment is expensive at about $360 R6 900) a week and it’s been four weeks now. “It has drained all our money. “The treatment at the local clinic is like chemotherapy, it’s detrimental to your other organs, so it is not an option.

“That’s why we’ve decided to regroup and recentre ourselves by returning to our home base in South Africa as soon as possible. “In addition to friends and family, I have work waiting for me there. In South Africa a doctor has also offered to give us the ongoing treatment for free.” They are trying to raise R73 451 to cover their outstanding medical bills, transport to the airport, and their plane tickets back home. So far they have managed to raise R17 551.

“Anyone who resonates with our story and feels they want to contribute, we say thank you, it would mean so much to us,” the artist added. Meanwhile, Van Leeuwen has also written and recorded a song about the entire experience, called Jungle Boy. Donations can be made via www. indiegogo.com/projects/contribute-to-laszlo-fam-s-return-to-africa or [email protected]