Picture: AP/African News Agency (ANA)

Cape Town – TB remains the leading cause of death in South Africa, with 22 000 TB-related deaths and 56 000 deaths of people with TB and HIV in 2017, according to the World Health Organisation (WHO). It also estimates that 322 000 people in South Africa live with TB.

Yesterday marked World TB Day, and the day aimed at promoting the prevention of infections and the de-stigmatisation of its treatment.

The medical head at medical company Novartis South Africa, Dr Chris Nathaniel, said millions of South Africans may already be living with latent TB, making awareness and early detection crucial.

“It’s vitally important that people understand the disease, the risks, and why they have to complete their prescribed treatment.

“By not being tested for TB, delaying treatment or not completing their prescribed treatment, people put themselves and those close to them at risk.”

He added that TB was treatable and required a six-month course of four antimicrobial drugs.

“The vast majority of TB cases can be cured when medicines are provided and taken properly.

“Globally, the treatment success rate for people newly diagnosed with TB was 82% in 2016, and effective TB diagnosis and treatment saved 54 million lives globally between 2000 and 2017.”

Dr Howard Manyonga, the head of The Birthing Team, an affordable maternity care programme, said pregnant women should take extra care and adhere to TB treatment during pregnancy.

“Newborns can also contract TB from their infected mother’s placenta.

“Treatment options during pregnancy consist of several oral drugs as well as injectable agents, depending on the susceptibility of the bug.

“Women are also encouraged to take vitamins, including B6 supplements, to ensure that the foetus receives the necessary vitamins and to prevent drug-related side effects.”

He said many consider the treatment of TB dangerous during pregnancy, “but it is far more hazardous if left untreated”.

“It is important to be screened for TB as early in the pregnancy as possible.

“If TB is suspected, be completely transparent with your health -care professional regarding your diagnosis.”

According to the Donald Gordon Medical Centre, South Africa has the fifth highest burden of TB in the world.

South Africa has more than 880 new TB infections each day.

Almost 1.5 million people die from the disease every year around the world.

Cape Times