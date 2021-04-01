SA hockey star graduates cum laude at Stellenbosch

Cape Town - Graduating cum laude with a Master’s of Law degree from Stellenbosch University can now be added to the vice-captain of the South African Hockey Men’s team, Keenan Hornes’ list of achievements. His was one of 3 350 qualifications, Stellenbosch University (SU) awarded this week during its March 2021 hybrid graduation ceremonies. For 28-year old Horne, from Kraaifontein, this achievement was a real feat, given the demands of juggling postgraduate law studies and a professional sporting career. “This achievement is one of the best experiences of my life,” he said. Horne credits the support of his family for his achievements.

“Coming from a disadvantaged background, education is power and it is a tool to create a better life.” His decision to follow a career in law was inspired by his uncle.

“Growing up, my uncle was a lawyer and a director of certain companies, which gave me the idea that it opens a lot of doors for you, in terms of not needing to go into one field. I did a B.com law as well.”

In terms of sport, he said this was always a passion: “I always loved participating in sport.

“I made the first provincial team for hockey at age 13 and it was the best thing. I thought I want to take this as far as I can. I love the feeling of representing the province and South Africa.”

On his future sporting plans, Horne said he had his sights set on the Tokyo Olympic Games in July and hoped to return to the UK to play hockey, where he already completed two seasons. When not on the sport fields, Horne can be found at Mostert and Bosman Attorneys in Bellville, where he is completing his articles.

He is also working on an initiative to empower future generations through sport in his community.

Cape Times