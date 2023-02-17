SA hockey star Keenan Horne hits out at pro league snub

Cape Town - SA Hockey Men’s player Keenan Horne says the team is devastated by the South African Hockey Association (SAHA) decision to decline an invitation by the International Hockey Federation (FIH) to join the Hockey Pro League in 2023-24. While Horne said the decision was made without consulting the players, the Department of Sport, Arts and Culture (DSAC) also said it was “taken aback” by the news.

SAHA said the decision was taken due to financial constraints, and they could not secure a sponsor for the competition. The South African Hockey Men’s team earned a spot in the FIH Pro League after their victory at the FIH Nations Cup in Potchefstroom. The invitation was subject to specific financial obligations being met by January 16, 2023, SAHA said.

Horne told the Cape Times that players were devastated and that the decision was made without their input. “What has hurt the players is the total lack of engagement with the players and coaching staff on the decision that was made. “We are used to having to fight for funding but this time they just didn't give us an opportunity.

They ripped the rug right out from underneath our feet. We have seen the statement from the Department of Sport, Arts and Culture. No effort was made to engage with them either. So it just feels like not all the resources were exhausted before the decision was taken. How are we meant to grow the sport if our premier men's team is constantly being held back,” Horne said. DSAC said while it is understood that international competition is always in short supply, they would have preferred to be notified about the development.

“The department is pleased with the successful hosting of the FIH Indoor 2023 World Cup, where both the men’s and women’s teams performed well. For that reason, we were taken aback by the news of SAHA’s decision not to take up the FIH’s invitation for them to occupy a slot in next season’s FIH Pro League. “Whilst it is understood that funding towards international competition is always in short supply, we would have preferred to be forewarned about these developments. Nevertheless, we will still engage with SAHA to be enlightened about their decision,” the department said in a statement.

South Africa will now be replaced by Ireland. Saha interim chief executive Shaune Baaitjies said they unfortunately could not accept their place in the competition due to funding issues. “Since the beginning of 2022, Saha secured funding to pay for the Men’s Pro League, the Aslan Shah Cup in Malaysia, the Men and Women Nations Cups as well as both Men and Women World Cup events.

“We won the Men’s Nations Cup at the beginning of December and the due date for submission to the FIH was on 16 January 2023. “With the short timelines, our ability to communicate effectively was compromised. We are simultaneously disappointed that we could not secure a sponsor to support the positive progress of our men’s program by having our team play in the pro league 23/24 with those short timelines. “As a National Federation our annual revenue is less than the amount required to fulfil the minimum financial requirement by the FIH for entry into the proleague (approximately R10 million),” Baaitjies said.